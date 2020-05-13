A stray dog went through an unbelievable transformation after a visit at a Michigan shelter.
The Kent County Animal Shelter said it was almost impossible to see a dog under the mats and dirt in Mattie’s coat.
“She was in extreme discomfort and pain, and we knew we had to act fast,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
Mattie was sedated and placed under anesthesia while the shelter began her treatment and took off 5.2 pounds of matted hair.
The shelter said that’s more than 20% of her body weight.
Mattie is now recovering at the Kent County Animal Shelter but is not up for adoption at this time.
