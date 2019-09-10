After undergoing renovations, the Genesee County Animal Control opened the doors of its new facility.
The expansion of the 40-year-old building improves conditions for the animals, while adding upgrades to provide them with better care.
"what does it mean to be open? Well we get to return a lot of animals back to their homes which is wonderful," said Renee Kennedy, deputy director of Genesee County Animal Control.
For 10 days services were suspended as the animal shelter was making room for another phase of its expansion.
"We are back with the kennels,” Kennedy said. “It was kind of eerie not hearing the dogs barking during the day."
Kennedy said while they are open, there is still plenty of progress to make moving forward.
"There is seven wards that are completely gutted that will turn into kennels where there will be adoptable dogs,” she said. “We will also have our whole front end of the building where we used to have our administration, and there will be adoptable cats."
Kennedy said during the renovation closure they moved all the animals into new kennels, stray animals are now in their brand new, much larger and hopefully temporary homes.
"They’re much more relaxed their anxiety is lowered so that’s just a joy and a long time coming for both the staff and volunteers," she said.
Over the next few months, the old part of the facility will be gutted to make room for more animals and other state of the art equipment.
Kennedy couldn't be happier with the support the shelter has received.
"It’s the millage, it’s the taxpayers, it’s the support from the county commissioners, it’s the volunteers in our community and staff that come here tirelessly every day and work with these animals."
Animal control is hoping to have the entire building renovated by the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.