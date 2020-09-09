Due to the pandemic, large group events have been cancelled across the country and right here at home.
Midland Center for the Arts is now gathering large groups by providing entertainment virtually from the comfort of your home.
They introduced a new streaming service called Virtual Pass that will feature local artists, storytellers, illusionists and more.
“While our loyal patrons of the Midland Symphony Orchestra and other popular series like Broadway & Beyond are anxious to return to the Center, we know that in the coming months we will need to bring them a new way to experience live entertainment, which is why we have created a Virtual Auditorium to gather with neighbors and friends,” said Midland Center President & CEO, Terri Trotter.
The platform offers programming for all ages for $9.99 per month. Subscribers will get unlimited access to more than a dozen events through December and can interact with other guests before and during the performances.
You can subscribe to the service here.
