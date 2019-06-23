Cars of every color, year, and style were lined up for a good cause at the 13th annual the Street Freaks Car Show.
Proceeds of the event will go back to the Saginaw area fireworks.
“We’re giving out 80 trophies, a bunch of prizes, just having a good time,” said Todd McInerney, with the Street Freaks organization.
The Saginaw area fireworks is a non-profit organization that runs on donations to put on an amazing show from Ojibway Island.
McInerney plans this fundraiser every year in memory of a friend he misses dearly.
“It’s in remembrance of a good friend of ours, Rich Handley. He was a big supporter of fireworks and a big fan of them so it’s for him,” McInerney said.
Street Freaks raises money through registration fees, raffles, and donations.
With one of their biggest turnouts yet filling the Culver’s parking lot, they're sure to break their own fundraising record.
More than 150 cars were registered for the event.
For Saginaw residents like Jeremie Muylle, it’s an easy and fun way to show support for the area fireworks and show off their classic cars like his Chevelle at the same time.
“It’s a great thing. If people don’t come out and visit car shows like this or events like this and raise money then there would be no money for fireworks. People wouldn’t be able to enjoy what they want to go see and take advantage. It’s a great time to come out for just a little bit of money and it goes a long way,” Muylle said.
Their hope is that other organizations join in on fundraiser efforts too and that this year’s Saginaw firework show is the best one yet.
Anyone who would like contribute to the Saginaw area fireworks can visit their website to make a donation.
