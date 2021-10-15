IMAGE: Claressa Shields

A portion of a Flint Street will be named after boxing champion, Claressa Shields.

The city council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the street sign in Shields’ name during the Oct. 11 meeting.

The block-long stretch of Spencer Street between Saginaw Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be named in honor of the Olympic gold medalist.

