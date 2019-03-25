Need a little stress relief at work?
How about a snuggle with a puppy?
The Humane Society of Midland County is offering “Stress Relief” sessions for local businesses.
For a limited time, business can arrange to have foster puppies visit their workplace for some snuggle and playtime.
The humane society will bring the fun, and the toys.
Sessions will be an hour long, and the humane society is asking for a minimum donation of $100, which will go back towards helping animals in their care.
Email info@hsomc.org for more information.
