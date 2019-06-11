Almost two years after a motorcycle crash took his life, a trooper from Mid-Michigan has a portion of highway named after him.
Trooper Timothy O’Neill died in September 2017 while patrolling on a motorcycle in Kent County.
On June 7, a stretch of M-44 was dedicated to the late trooper.
A group of troopers and others gathered to honor O’Neill.
O’Neill grew up in Lapeer County but spent his three-year career with the Michigan State Police at the Rockford Post.
He was the 53rd trooper to die in the line of duty.
