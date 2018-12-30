A family of a fallen hero is set to dedicate a local highway to him in his honor.
“It took a big chuck of my life when he was taken from us so early,” said Jeremy Blohm.
Jeremy is preparing to start the New Year once again without his brother.
New Year’s Eve marks exactly 12 years since Army Private First-Class Alan Blohm was killed in action while serving in Baghdad. He was just 21-years-old.
His ultimate sacrifice, leaving his family with emotional wounds that will never fully heal but his memory is still with them.
“Alan was a big teddy bear, he loved everyone,” Jeremy said. “He loved to hunt and fish. He loved his family, he spent a lot of time with family.”
Jeremy says Alan was his only brother and he wanted to do more for him to keep his memory fresh in the minds of others.
He created signs that will be dedicating the stretch of M-13 that runs through Kawkawlin to Alan. A product of a lot of hard work.
“This is exciting, it was a long time, seven months total it took us to do this,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy said he’s happy that people from all over will see signs the new signs and think of his brother right from their passenger seat.
“That’s the biggest part of this, people drive down highway and see this sign and see the name, hopefully, they remember the ultimate sacrifice that he gave for their freedom to be able to do something like this and it’s going to always be here for years and years and years to come,” Jeremy said.
The official dedication of the highway will take place during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Linwood and M-13.
