General Motors de Mexico says it will perform "preventive" maintenance to facilities and equipment at its Silao manufacturing complex while it is shut down due to a labor dispute in the United States.
The company says that "for the moment," its facilities in Ramos Arizpe, San Luis Potosi and Toluca are operating normally.
The 16-day strike by auto workers forced GM de Mexico to shut down the Silao plant starting Tuesday, affecting 6,000 workers. The company cited a lack of parts coming from the United States for the closure.
GM de Mexico said in a statement that it was monitoring negotiations between GM and the United Auto Workers union and hopes the Silao facility may be able to come back online "in the coming days."
About 49,000 union workers walked out Sept. 16. An analyst says the company has lost about $1 billion so far as the strike enters its third week. Workers are living on $250 per week in strike pay.
