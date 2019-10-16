Striking General Motors employees are hopeful after a tentative deal was announced that could bring an end to their month-long strike.
“I think everyone’s excited but a little cautious,” said Matt Laleman, strike captain in Bay City.
Today marks one month since the UAW went on strike against GM.
It could also be the start to the end since a tentative agreement is now on the table.
“Everyone kinda wants to wait and see what we’re going to have, I’m hoping we find out tomorrow,” Laleman said.
Laleman said workers are remaining on picket lines across the state until further notice.
A meeting is set for tomorrow in Detroit to talk about the deal and to possibly finalize it.
“We’re all hoping for the best. I’m sure we all hope for more pay and we hope that our temps that there’s a road to hire those folks permanently,” Laleman said.
The strike is the UAW’s longest national work stoppage against GM since the 67-day strike in 1970.
While this experience hasn’t exactly been ideal for strikers, some of them tell me that they’ve learned to see the silver lining.
“Its been a tremendous support, we’ve had people bring us wood, donuts, pies, food. We just had a group stop by, three young teens,” said Ryan Neveau, UAW striker.
As the strike could be possibly ending, Neveau said they’ll remember those who helped in their time of need.
“The community, the businesses, everyone that supported us when we get back to work, we will support them too,” Neveau said.
