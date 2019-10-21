It's decision time for thousands of UAW workers on strike against General Motors.
The union must vote to either ratify or strike down a new four-year deal.
The contract includes pay raises and an $11,000 signing bonus.
So far only UAW local 668 in Saginaw has voted and approved the deal.
“I think everybody wants this over with,” said Sean Conway.
On day 36 of the UAW strike against GM, workers are hoping for a fair solution soon
“Nobody wants to have to do this and we wish it would've been a lot easier on all parties involved,” Conway said.
Local UAWs 598 and 651 in Flint are set to vote on the tentative contract later this week. Until then, they're continuing to stand their ground and hold their signs high.
“Hopefully it'll work out for us in return for having to be out for this long,” Conway said.
Some members believe an end is near after the release of the contract.
“I believe this is going to pass,” said Juan Gonzalez. “The majority of the party said they're going to say yes to this.”
The deal with GM promises permanent jobs for temporary workers, ratification bonuses, and removes a $12,000 cap on profit sharing.
“It’s been a fight,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been a historical fight and the offer on the table is kind of hard to beat.”
After more than a month of striking, workers are grateful for the support along the way.
“Thank you to the community,” Gonzalez said. “Thank you to everybody that supported all the strikers throughout the united states and let’s get this show back on the road.”
