Worries are growing around the state as the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors enters its fourth week.
Contract talks took a turn for the worst as both groups are battling over product commitments for U.S. factories.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer also said she's concerned about the impact of the strike on the state's economy.
Bill savage, the shop chairman for UAW Local 668, admits he was a little surprised when he learned negotiations between the UAW and GM took a turn for the worse Sunday.
“They were anticipating a possible settlement over the weekend, only for everything to go south yesterday," Savage said.
Savage said no matter how long it takes it's important to make sure the UAW doesn't settle without addressing wages, pensions, and job security.
"It's one thing to go back in there, but if you go back in and you don't have work for the future, I mean that's very very important to the community and all of our members."
Dennis Balls has worked at the automaker for 40 years and he is celebrating his 60th birthday on the picket line. A far cry from a year ago when he spent that birthday in arizona.
"Look at my view today. I'm trying to save my job but I’m here to do that," Balls said.
He said even though it is not known when a compromise will be reached he is staying optimistic.
"We are going to be ok with this thing,” Balls said. “We got to get this thing fixed for our younger folks. But it's a great day, a great day to be here again."
For his part, Savage has been a GM employee since 1971. He's seen a strike or two. Savage said eventually everything will work out.
"It's never over until it's over,” Savage said. “You know we'll get the word from the international and until then we're out here for as long as it takes. You know, one day longer."
