It’s all about solidarity for UAW-GM employees.
The union’s Vice President, Terry Dittes, is thanking employees in a video posted on the 28th day of the strike.
“Today I want to thank you for holding the line over the past month,” Dittes said. “You have sacrificed so much for this union, for the families, and for workers all across America.”
In Flint, a rally was held to motivate workers on strike.
“Solidarity. Solidarity brings everybody together, everybody here is fighting for the same reason,” said Steve Dawes, the assistant director UAW Region 1D.
“I just wanted to let everybody know and send a message to the community that they’re still standing strong,” said Gerald Kariem, director of UAW Region 1D.
UAW members say the rally is just another instance of the union fighting for them and the middle class.
“This is about red, white, and blue,” Kariem said. “ This is a fight for the middle class as well.”
The international union also approved a strike pay raise that’s effective Sunday.
“There’s a lot of people, a lot of people are hurting but we’re all standing strong together,” said Laurie Mundy, a UAW-GM employee.
“Being able to hold down a part-time job that’s really going to help out a lot of people,” said Jason Conley, a UAW-GM employee.
As General Motors reviews UAW’s counter-proposal, UAW members said they’ll be on the picket line for as long as they need to.
“We gotta stay as long as the bargaining goals are met,” Kariem said.
