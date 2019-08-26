Michigan apple growers are expecting another strong showing this fall.
A crop estimate of 25.25 million bushels was announced Friday. That's about the same as the harvest in 2018.
Executive Director Diane Smith of the Michigan Apple Committee says the estimate is based on reports from various regions of a clean crop with good-sized fruit.
Smith says the cool, rainy spring and hot July weather provided favorable weather conditions.
Michigan apples typically are shipped from mid-August through the following June to more than 30 states and 18 nations.
The state has more than 11.3 million apple trees in commercial production, covering 35,500 acres on 825 farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.