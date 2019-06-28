The Saginaw Fire Department and Consumers Energy are investigating a strong gas odor on the city's west side
Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy said around 8:23 a.m. a crude oil truck was filling up at 2219 Durand Street in Saginaw.
The truck filling up caused a strong odor in the residential area surrounding the area, Morgenstern said.
He said it wasn't a Consumers vehicle and there is no leak in the Consumers system.
Originally Saginaw County Central Dispatch had said the Saginaw Fire Department was investigating a gas leak.
