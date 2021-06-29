Strong storms hitting parts of mid-Michigan are causing power outages for thousands after heavy wind and rain left many on Tuesday, waiting for lights to come back on.
“It was pretty scary because it was a really big storm and I was like, oh crap what if we lose power,” Sydney Glady, a Grand Blanc resident said.
Severe thunderstorms swept across mid-Michigan causing more than 97-hundred Consumers Energy customers in Genesee county to lose power. In Grand Blanc, the aftermath of the storm left downed power lines, property damage and fallen trees.
On Grand Oak Drive, the storm knocked down a homeowner’s tree, and neighbors didn’t hesitate to help out.
“I called my wife and said the tree in the front yard is gone, it fell down,” Joseph Jones, the homeowner said.
Jones has lived in Grand Blanc home for 13 years, and the tree in his front yard stood tall for decades. He said he wasn’t expecting to be affected by the storm.
“The tree is one of the original trees with the house, the house is 50 years old,” Jones said. “Yeah it was sad, we were hoping to decorate it next Christmas.”
Jones also wasn’t expecting to receive tons of help cleaning up from his neighbors, church members and drumline dads from the Grand Blanc Drumline.
“Just being a good Samaritan, trying to help people out,” Glady said. “I was not expecting to get it completely cleared, we were hoping to get the trunk cleared.”
Jones is grateful for the help, and that the damage wasn’t much worse.
“I hope everybody is safe out there, hopefully everybody is helping everybody else. That’s all you can do right now,” Jones said.
