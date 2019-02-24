Strong winds have been taking their toll on Mid-Michigan by knocking down wires causing them to spark and also cause several power outages.
But this storm system is just a small part of a massive deadly storm spreading across the Midwest.
“I guess I was a little bit surprised,” said Jim Heading.
Heading expected the power to go out, just not as quickly as it did.
The lights went dark at his Mills Township home in Midland County on Sunday morning, but not for long.
Heading said he’s prepared for windy days.
“We actually have a whole home generator, so we are pretty fortunate,” Heading said. “We just made sure that everything was taken care of.”
Heading’s power came back after about four hours.
Meanwhile a short drive away, the sound of a generator hard at work can be heard at Christina Linton’s house.
“We’re using the generator just to make sure the sump down in our basement doesn’t flood,” Linton said.
Linton said she wants the power to come back soon so her generator can have a much-needed break.
“Hopefully we have enough fuel to get our generator, if we have to start our generator again hopefully we have enough to be able to power through,” Linton said.
The First Warn 5 forecast is calling for these strong winds to last throughout the night into the morning.
As one can imagine people around Midland County and the rest of Mid-Michigan are hoping that somehow the power stays on.
