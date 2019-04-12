Strong winds blowing off Lake Erie are blamed for flooding in parts of southeastern Michigan.
Thursday's winds pushed water into residential areas near the lake in Monroe County and forecasters warn that more high winds over the weekend could cause additional problems.
Monroe County authorities had a dozen pumps running Thursday, but couldn't keep up. The county's Drain Commissioner David P. Thompson tells WJBK-TV it "doesn't matter how many pumps you have if Mother Nature's going to flood you, she's going to do it."
Water is creeping up on some homes and driveways in Shoreland, but many residents are taking it in stride.
"It's kind of the nature of the beast when you live on the water," said Shoreland resident Karena Butcher.
Residents expect the water to recede when the winds taper off.
“This is sort of neat. If it was a weekend, it usually turns into a party, but gosh darn it, we’ve gotta go back to work,” said Shoreland resident Dan Wison.
Flooding came as other parts of Michigan were hit with wintry weather as a storm system unleashed a blizzard in the Upper Midwest . Reports of more than 5 inches of snow came in to the National Weather Service from Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.
