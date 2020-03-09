A Mid-Michigan car dealership was damaged by an early morning fire.
Bad Axe Fire officials said they were called to Ordus Ford, in Bad Axe, at around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 9.
Officials said the fire appeared to start in the repair shop, causing some structural damage to the shop, and heavy smoke damage to the dealership.
Three departments were on-scene to help knock down the blaze, but no one was hurt.
The fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious at this time.
Crews cleared the scene shortly before noon.
