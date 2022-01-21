The Bangor Township Fire Department is investigating the cause of a commercial structure fire from Thursday night.
Firefighters were sent to the fire on Huron Road near Wheeler Road at 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 20. Units who first arrived on the scene said the unoccupied structure was fully involved in the fire with visible roof and wall collapse, according to the Bangor Township Fire Department.
Crews needed two large water supply lines from hydrants on the opposite side of Huron Road, which required closing the roadway for two hours. Firefighters brought the fire under control in less than an hour.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Bangor Township Fire Department was assisted by Bay County Central Dispatch, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, MMR, Consumers Energy and Bay County Road Commission.
