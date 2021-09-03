Structure fire in Saginaw
- Megan Paladino
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Saginaw City Fire is on scene of a structure fire at the corner of Burt St. and Park St.
The call came in around 12:30 a.m.
No word yet on any injuries or what started the fire.
Stay with TV5 for any updates.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Megan Paladino
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- James Paxson
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.