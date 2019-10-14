Essexville and Bay City Public Safety Departments responded to a structure fire reported by a resident.
According to officials, the fire happened on the 1900 block of James Street in Essexville.
Officials said they saw heavy smoke and fire in front of the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
No one was at the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.