Dairy farming feeds Eric Frahm’s soul. “This is where I grew up,” Frahm explained.
He’s been zipping around his family’s slice of Blumfield Township for 55 years, raising countless calves, farming its land and eventually taking over.
He’s watched as it transformed from the farm his grandparents bought in the 1940s to an operation fit with a robot.
The dairy farms of today are a far cry from what they used to be. They’re constantly evolving and implementing new technology like Juno the robot.
Juno acts like a Roomba, pushing back the feed the cows have shoved aside.
The cows also wear activity trackers. They’re just like what you might wear to the gym except these track things like how much time the cows spend eating, moving and milking.
The activity trackers also act as their key-card into work. They get checked in before they’re hooked up to the automatic milkers.
All of that information is relayed back to this computer program to compile and analyze their progress.
The system also alerts Frahm when something might be wrong, “This will send me a text message, we’ll go out and check on them, check temperature.”
But all of this tech costs tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. At it’s at a time when money has been tight for dairy farmers across the country.
“It’s troubling times for the dairy industry,” Ken Nobis of the Michigan Milk Producers Association told TV5. “We’re in our fifth year of a down-cycle.”
Nobis said low milk costs, trade disputes, general economics, and the weather have hit dairy farmers especially hard.
Across the country, more than 2,700 dairy farms closed last year.
Here in Michigan, the number of licensed dairy farms has been cut in half since 2009. There was a 13 percent drop between 2018 and 2019 alone.
But Nobis told TV5 they’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Prices have started to rise and, even though the dairy case has become crowded with milk alternatives, Nobis said Americans still enjoy dairy.
“People don’t drink as much milk as they used to, but they eat more yogurt, more cheese, more butter than they have in the past,” Nobis said. “So, overall consumption is good.”
And Frahm said he is also optimistic about the dairy industry’s future. “Things are improving, the price forecast is getting better and I think that will bring a lot of relief to the dairy industry across the state and the nation.”
Despite the tougher times the last few years, Frahm said he’s never had any doubts about life as a dairy farmer. “Polar vortex comes, I wonder why I’m doing this, but other than that, no, this is what I love to do, this is what makes me feel like a productive member of society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.