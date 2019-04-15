An altercation put a Mid-Michigan school on lock-down until deputies could remove one of the students off of school property.
On April 15, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and Deckerville Police Department were sent to Deckerville High School at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15.
Authorities were sent to help school staff with an altercation between two students.
The sheriff’s office said the school was placed in a lock-down status during the incident.
An 18-year-old student left before deputies and police officers arrived, but a 14-year-old student was still on school property.
Deputies took the 14-year-old off of school property so that classes could resume as normal.
The sheriff’s office is investigating this and other incidents that involve the two students.
No further information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.