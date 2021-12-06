A student was arrested after allegedly threatening to bring a weapon to Hamady High School to “shoot it up.”
The threat was heard by multiple students and staff members. The suspected student was taken into custody and arrested by the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.
No weapon was found in the building according to Westwood Heights Schools Superintendent Peter Toal.
School will be held Tuesday with extra security at Hamady. The case will now be given to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.
