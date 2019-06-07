School officials say students at a Marshall Greene Middle School were found with a suspected marijuana edible.
Birch Run Area Schools superintendent David Bush said it happened Friday morning, June 7.
Four students were involved in the incident and one of them brought the suspected hard rock candy edible to school.
After officials learned about the edible, the students were handed over to their parents.
Bush said he could not discuss disciplinary actions for the students involved.
The Birch Run Police Department is investigating this incident.
Police say this is the first time they’ve been called about a potential marijuana edible at a Birch Run school.
