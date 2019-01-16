A Lapeer County student has been charged with malicious destruction of a building after what's being described as a threatening message was found.
The student was taken into protective custody after a Zemmer Middle School administrator reported the male student wrote the message on the inside of his locker on Jan. 11.
The Lapeer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has since charged him as a juvenile, and he is being held until his preliminary hearing.
No further information is being released at this time.
