Eastern Michigan University is investigating after a black doll was found hanging in a dorm shower.
The doll was found on Monday, Feb. 11 hanging from a shower rod in a room shared with suite mates.
The university released the following statement on the incident:
Yesterday afternoon, a Resident Advisor in Best Hall found a black doll hanging from the shower rod in the bathroom shared with suite mates. The incident was immediately investigated by EMU Police and the Office of Wellness and Community Standards. It was determined that a guest of one of the suite mates had placed the doll. The individual told investigators that they did it as a "prank" and did not have malicious or racist intentions. Eastern Michigan takes this matter very seriously. There is absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent. At this time, the University continues to investigate the incident and will take appropriate steps upon completion of the investigation.
The university stressed it does not consider the incident a prank, despite the guest saying it was.
An investigation is underway at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.