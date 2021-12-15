A student was escorted out of Saginaw Heritage High School by security guards after leaving the bathroom with a knife according to Saginaw Township Community Schools.
Security guards observed a student acting suspicious after leaving a restroom on Dec. 15. The student had a multi-tool that included a knife with it.
The school resource officer took the student out of the building and started a police investigation. The district is handling the situation with their discipline guidelines.
“Parents, please discuss with your student(s) the importance of leaving any items at home that may be considered a weapon of any kind or that may violate the Student Code of Conduct. Also encourage them to report any unusual activity to the nearest staff member. The safety and security of our students and staff remains our number-one priority,” said Superintendent, Bruce Martin in a letter to parents.
