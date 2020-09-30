Just a month ago students and parents were making the most while learning from home.
Now they’re counting down the days they’re able to go back to the classroom.
“It’s just fun and like you don’t have to go to school and wake up that early,” said Charlie Fournier, a 3rd grader at Auburn Elementary a month ago when he spoke with TV5 about starting school online.
“It’s hard, it’s very hard,” said Rebecca Fournier, Charlie’s mother.
Both Charlie and Rebecca are feeling a bit different about learning online now.
“Learning on a screen you aren’t absorbing the information as much as in-person,” Rebecca said.
Rebecca said connectivity issues put a damper on some school days.
“We did have some connectivity issues, my older son kept getting kicked off his class, we have an internet booster, I moved that into his room,” Rebecca said.
She tried her best so her kids would stay the course.
“I just try to keep encouraging them and reminding them how important this is, even though it’s not easy,” Rebecca said.
But when it comes time for Bay City Public Schools to return to in-person learning in mid-October, Rebecca decided that was the best method for her kids.
“I’m ready to send them back in-person,” Rebecca said. “I think that’s what’s best for them. I’m ready I think they’re ready too.”
If you find your child is having some challenging times learning remotely, Rebecca said she has her kids keep their screens on so the teacher can see them and says that helps them focus a little better.
(0) comments
