A Michigan State University student is calling out the university on its safety concerns after announcing Big 10 football will return.
“I understand the need to want to play and things like that, but I think health need to come before sports or anything like that,” said Aidan Winters, senior at Michigan State University.
Winters thinks the Big 10 needs to call an audible on its decision to play football this fall. He feels this especially needs to be done in the East Lansing area which is seeing the highest rate of new daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
“It goes directly against the health department’s recommendations. I mean we’ve just been asked to quarantine and now all of sudden we’re going to be playing football,” Winters said.
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said there have been 1,100 new cases of COVID-19. She said most of them are around the MSU campus.
Vail said she’s against the return of Spartan football in late October.
“The stadium will not be full of fans; the tailgating will not happen on campus. It really is now how are we going to manage what’s going on around campus and in the larger community. The university, East Lansing, and the health department have been working together on what’s necessary to be safe. We’ve been taking measure, if we need to take additional measures, we are, we’ll keep monitoring the situation,” Vail said.
Vail said she’s glad there isn’t a college football game taking place a Spartan Stadium this weekend given the rate of new daily COVID-19 cases.
Winters thinks the Big 10 should put football on the bench until next year.
“That is definitely frustrating to see because again like I said, that does go against exactly what MSU has been telling us that we want to stop the spread in every way that we can,” Winters said.
