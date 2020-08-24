Large gatherings on and near Central Michigan University is leaving some students and health officials feeling uneasy.
Many are worrying about the spread of COVID-19.
“I just really wish people would weigh the risk. I feel like I need to get a test before I see my mom again. She’s in the age group where it’s risky and I don’t even feel safe to go home and see her and give her a hug,” said Gordon Meier, a CMU student.
Meier shot a video on Thursday, Aug. 20 showing more than 100 people gathering outside of Deerfield Apartments in Mt. Pleasant.
As of Thursday, Isabella County had 208 positive cases and on Monday, Aug. 24 the county has 297 and counting.
The Central Michigan District Health Department said large gatherings is the reason why their numbers are spiking so fast.
“When you add 15,000 people to a community, you can expect some cases. The number we saw and how rapid was a little surprising,” said CMDHD Health Officer Steve Hall.
As of Monday, Aug. 24, CMDHD is limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less instead of 100. They said they are doing it to slow the spread.
“A lot of students may think their symptoms are minor. That may be true. But think about this as a community. You may spread it to somebody who’s more vulnerable to the virus,” Hall said.
Meier said the new restrictions make him feel better as a student.
“I think it’s great they instituted this. I truly believe if this came sooner, we wouldn’t have to deal with it. We shouldn’t have just seen the issue and dealt with it, we should’ve been more proactive about it,” Meier said.
The university will fine and suspend students who attend or host large gatherings.
Meier said he hopes the decisions can keep people healthy, but he believes the virus is going to continue to spread around campus.
“I do think it’s inevitable until the time we’re put completely online,” Meier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.