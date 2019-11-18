Extra security was on-hand Monday morning around Heritage High School after a note was found scrawled on a bathroom wall.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said the message was found late Friday in a high school bathroom. The threat was warning students not to come to school on Monday and the writer said they were bringing a gun.
Pussehl said along with the school resource officer, his department had two other officers in the area Monday morning to help.
"We were able to locate the student who wrote the message on the wall and the student confessed," Saginaw Township Community Schools Bruce Martin said.
The student has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, Martin said.
Paperwork will be submitted with the prosecutor's office to see if charges will be filed.
"The student is beginning to understand the seriousness of the situation and the increased stress it caused on our students and parents. Thank you for your patience as we finished our interviews and resolved the situation. Thanks especially to our administrators and Officer Carlson for their careful work," Martin said in a letter to parents.
