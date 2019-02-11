A Mid-Michigan high school student was taken into custody after allegedly posting a “kill list” on social media.
“We have become aware that a high school student has posted to social media their intent to commit acts of violence against other high school students. Specifically, the student posted a ‘kill list’ and would be thinking about whether to act on the list,” Croswell-Lexington Community Schools Superintendent Daniel Gilbertson said in a letter sent to parents on Feb. 8.
The student was taken into custody that same day after a joint investigation by the Crowell Police Department and the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The student’s home was searched, and no weapons were found, Gilbertson said.
“We are grateful for the proactive partnership that we have with our local law enforcement and for their role in acting on the information provided,” Gilbertson said.
In the letter, Gilbertson encourages students and parents to report any threats or concerns regarding safety matters to a staff member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.