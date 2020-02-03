Parents are upset after finding out their children were pepper-sprayed by another student on the playground at Steenland Elementary School in Roseville.
Now parents are speaking out and raising concerns.
“Full panic like just crazy, I don’t even know how to feel right now,” said Mary Moser, whose son was sprayed with pepper spray. “My main concern was what if would have been a gun.”
“My son told me that the kid took the pepper spray and started spraying it everywhere and it got into some kids' eyes,” she said.
Parents were contacted immediately by the school after the incident happened.
The superintendent said the student did not spray the pepper spray directly at other students.
Students affected were also let go from school early.
But parents are concerned and feel more needs to be done by the school.
“My problem is, where is a 10-year-old getting pepper spray from, what’s going on with the supervision,” Moser said.
Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski tells WXYZ, they’re not sure how the pepper spray got onto the playground and says the school’s principal handled the situation thoroughly.
Blaszkowski also said student safety is there number one priority and the district looks at situations like this to help teach kids to make good decisions and keep students safe.
Action needs to be taken. Not only talking to the parents but talking to the students also on protecting themselves.
"What if they do find something like this if another child sees someone doing something like this, action needs to be taken," Moser said.
At this point, law enforcement is not involved.
The superintendent wouldn’t say if the student who sprayed the pepper spray will face any discipline.
