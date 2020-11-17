“Very saddening. Just a depressing feeling knowing that he was gone,” said Saginaw Valley State University student Rebecca Konarski.
Konarski is mourning the loss of Doctor Dennis Gray. The Associate Professor of Biology died by suicide on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University on Friday.
“He was honestly an awesome person to be around. He had a very uplifting spirit. He just was never in a bad mood. He came to campus and he was so happy, and he loved teaching biology.”
Konarski told TV5 that SVSU has provided students with resources and support if they need it. She says at this moment she is taking things one day at a time. All while wondering what could’ve been.
“I wish he would’ve reached out when he could have. And I wish I would’ve had more time to get to know him not only as a professor, but just as a person.”
Some of Konarski’s fondest memories of Gray are when he brought his young children into class. Konarski’s thoughts are with them and the rest of Gray’s family who are suffering tonight.
“Keep going and it’s going to get better. The whole SVSU community is behind them and we’re there for them. And I know that they’re going to get through this.”
