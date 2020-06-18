Student athletes from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University have tested positive for COVID-19.
A representative from the University of Michigan confirmed to TV5 that two athletes tested positive upon their return to campus for voluntary workouts.
Michigan State University said they tested 124 student athletes on June 15 and one athlete tested positive and will be isolated for a period of 10-14 days.
Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolating if living with others, according to MSU.
MSU also says student-athletes will undergo a second round of testing on June 22. A second negative test result is required before being cleared to take part if voluntary workouts.
Another student athlete at MSU did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. This athlete will return to campus once fully recovered.
