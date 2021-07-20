More than one out of every 10 kids at Midland High School is behind in classes. Most struggled with virtual learning during the pandemic.
“I wouldn't say academically it's harder, it's more rigorous. I would say that there is magic and having a quality teacher in front of you, it just makes learning so much richer for some of these students. And so that was the majority of our students that if they did do virtual some of them significantly struggled," Midland High School Principal Tiela Schurman said.
As of two weeks ago, nearly 75 students had completed at least one summer school course. But with some students needing extra time and others wanting to finish more courses, the school decided to extend summer school another two weeks.
"This isn't just a Midland issue. I think we've seen it in the nation that last year's been tough. It's been tough on our, on us even, but it's been tough emotionally, socially for students. And so being fully engaged in school has been a challenge for some students," Schurman said.
The students in summer school vary. Some only need one course to get back on track. Others are behind a whole year.
"We had a handful of students, more than I would say that's normal. We've never had a virtual option. We had a handful of students that just didn't thrive with the virtual option,” Schurman said.
When the problems were virtual, the solutions were virtual too, which dampened their impact.
“It's much higher than it's ever been. Because, there's a lot of counseling, a lot of teacher support as we start to see kids get off track. There's a lot more interventions that we're capable of doing face to face,” Schurman said.
The summer extension ends this week. Midland High's virtual summer school has already begun.
