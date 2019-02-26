A Mid-Michigan school was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was spotted.
Bentley Community Schools Superintendent Kristy Spann said smoke was noted in the Middle School kitchen at around 7:55 a.m.
Students were evacuated to the high school gym, which is across the parking lot, while the fire department inspected the source.
While no smoke was seen when crews arrived, firefighters determined a motor in a kitchen fan on the roof had seized up and began smoking.
The all-clear was given, and kids were back in the classroom by 8:50 a.m., according to Spann.
No injuries were reported.
