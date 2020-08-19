The fall semester for junior Elaine Anderson will look a bit different this year.
“Some of my classes are fully online and then some of them are fully in-person and some of them are half and half,” Anderson said.
Not only will she be taking hybrid courses at Saginaw Valley State University, but she's also tackling the job of contact tracing on campus.
“So, you’re calling students to see who’ve they’ve been in contact with, where they’ve been in contact with since they had symptoms,” she said.
And she's helping with New Expectations for a Safer Tomorrow, also known as NEST.
“The NEST ambassadors are hired, they’re peers of their college students on campus to change the culture of safety on campus,” Judith Ruland, dean of college of health and human services.
They’re advocating for things like sanitizing, wearing a mask, social distancing and checking into a daily health screening app before going on campus, in case they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
But the job isn't just about enforcing new rules and getting information if anyone does test positive for the virus.
“You’re talking to these people letting them know you’re there for them and that you really care that they feel better and you want to help them feel better as much as possible,” Anderson said.
Something that makes her proud to be a contact tracer, NEST ambassador and student at SVSU.
“It’s just been really good to see how much thought has really gone into students returning to campus,” she said.
“We want our students and our staff to do the right thing, that’s what it’s about,” Ruland said.
