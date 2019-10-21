Infested furniture has now been removed from Mott Community College after the bed bugs were discovered last week.
This comes after bed bugs were also found at a Genesee County high school earlier this month.
“I feel like it was kind of karma because a lot of the Mott students were talking about Carman [Ainsworth], how they had bed bugs,” said Mott student Tiara Kikes.
Now those bed bugs have made their way to Mott Community College and students are disgusted with the discovery.
“I'm just a little grossed out,” said Alexis Keahuyhany.
“I was just like man this is disgusting,” added Larenz Montgomery.
Officials sent out an email Friday, saying the pesky pests were found on furniture in the Mott Memorial Building Student Lounge.
This leaves students like Montgomery in search of a new hang out spot
“Where am I going to go now, ain’t nowhere for me to enjoy my people I got to go home,” Montgomery said.
This is one of many schools in the area where bed bugs have been found, we spoke to a local health official to find out why
“Bed bugs are small insects that feed on human blood by biting on the skin,” said Dr. Gary Johnson from the Genesee County Health Department.
He said bed bugs can come from many places and it’s difficult to identify a single source.
“Bookbags, outer garments, clothes, they might hide in belongings or clothing that allow them to spread to others,” he said.
And although they can spread, they aren't infectious.
“The thing is they are a public health pest, but they don't spread disease from person to person,” Johnson said.
Mott community college has since removed and treated the contaminated furniture. But some students say that’s not enough and are steering clear of the lounge area
“If they was to get some new furniture then I’d go back in there,” Montgomery said.
For more information on bed bugs and what they are, click here.
For more information on how to prevent or remove bed bugs from your home, click here.
