Students in Midland are raising interesting and unique structures as part of raising awareness about hunger in their Mid-Michigan community.
The Canstruction event, which is construction with cans, took place at the Midland mall on Friday, Feb. 21.
It featured six teams from local schools who built structures from cans of donated food items.
"To raise awareness for food insecurity," said Kimberly Birch, with the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network.
Students from Academic and Career Education Academy, Bullock Creek High School, Dow High School, Midland High School, Jefferson Middle School, and Northeast Middle School took part in the competition.
"All of the food was donated by our sponsors and sourced through Kroger, Meijer, LaLondes, and Family Fare - our local markets," Birch said.
The structures will be on display at the mall until the people's choice awards on Feb. 29. Everyone can vote for their favorite structure using vote tickets on sale near the mall's food court.
The technical awards were announced on Friday and were based on structural integrity, overall design, and best use of labels.
For the middle school division, first place was given to Northeast Middle School.
For the high school division, Bullock Creek High School received an honorable mention and the Academic and Career Education Academy of Midland came in first place.
All of the food used for the structures - and all of the proceeds from the event - benefit the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network.
