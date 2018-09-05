Students dealing with heat, humidity without AC in classrooms

Wednesday provided sweltering heat and humidity for residents across Mid-Michigan.
It was unbearable for many, especially those without air conditioning.
For many students back in class it was a long day of trying to keep cool.
The heat and humidity combined to make it feel like the mid-90s and even hotter in some classrooms.
“Happens every year. We see it more in September than we do in June, but it happens. And we wrestle with it and cope with it the best we can,” Sherwood Elementary School Principal Mark Abenth said.
Abenth said they have fans running at the Saginaw Township school.
“The kids are accustomed to having water bottles right by their seats. We let them fill up those water bottles. We have drinking fountains, refrigerated drinking fountains around the building,” Abenth said.
Abenth said his students are also spending a lot of time outside instead of inside a stuffy building with no air condition.
Meanwhile, parents said they would like schools in the area to make some changes.
“They should be allowed to wear tank tops as long as it’s not showing any body parts,” one parent said.
“The school board needs to do something and get AC in the school,” another parent said.
As for Abenth, he wants anyone concerned about their students’ safety to reach out to the school administrators.
“If your child has something where heat triggers another issue, we ask them to call us and let us know. In a lot of cases we already know our students and how to handle their struggles if they have any,” Abenth said.
According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, relief is in sight. That makes Abenth optimistic about a cooler end to the first week of school.
“Go to bed tonight and wake up tomorrow with lower humidity,” Abenth said.
Meanwhile in Flint, newly appointed Superintendent Derrick Lopez already had to address parent and student concerns over rising heat indexes.
"What we've done is interplace a plan for the heat indexes," Lopez said. "If it gets too hot, there's hydration of our students. There's putting our kids into the cooler places of the building and making sure that our kids are being safe in that process."
Some parents said they aren't willing to put their kids at risk, especially if the air conditioner doesn't work.
"They need to get it fixed immediately. It's very important that they do," one parent said.
"You know, I don't want to take my kid to school because it's too hot and then when I don't come you know, you got CPS wants to get involved and all this extra stuff becomes involved. But I have to do what I've got to do as a mother," another parent said.
Lopez said he hears their concerns and is working to address the issue, but explained that getting new air conditioning units won't do it alone.
"It's about roofs. It's about HVAC and boilers. They're not cosmetic at all. It's really about putting together a plan to address all those issues so that actually our kids are safe, warm and dry in the winter and safe, cool and dry in the summer," Lopez said.
