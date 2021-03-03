The University of Michigan has revoked access to non-residential campus buildings for 375 undergraduate students who have failed to comply with mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements, the university said.
The testing requirements were mandated by the university earlier this term. The students have had their Mcard access deactivated for failing to comply. The university said it sent email notifications to the students on March 2 after multiple attempts to reach them.
All students who live, work or learn on campus, or who access campus buildings and facilities are required to complete weekly COVID-19 testing through the community sampling and tracking program to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university said.
“The notification sent on Tuesday should not come as a surprise to the recipients,” said Sarah Daniels, associate dean of students and a member of the Compliance and Accountability Team. “Prior to this notification, students were sent reminders via email and ResponsiBLUE that they needed to complete their weekly test because they are in the mandatory testing cohort.”
The deactivation of Mcard access is one of the measures the university put in place to address compliance with the university’s COVID-19 policies. Other measures include probation, canceling housing contracts, and referral of the complaint for formal student conduct processes.
“The students who received the notification are part of the weekly mandatory testing cohort, but university records indicate they have not received a COVID-19 test through a U-M testing program in more than three weeks, or they do not have a prior test on file and they have used campus facilities at least once this term,” the university said.
The deactivation of Mcard access will not interfere with access to residence halls for students residing on campus, the university said. To regain access, students can either get tested through the campus testing program or submit a request for an exemption if they believe they should not be included in the mandatory testing cohort.
Nearly 98 percent of undergraduate students who live in the residence halls on campus have complied with mandatory testing requirements, according to the Compliance and Accountability Team.
