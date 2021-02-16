Whether students are back learning in-person or still remotely from home, many around mid-Michigan were given the gift of a snow day on Tuesday.
The unexpected day off gave many the chance to get out of the house, not just to clean up the snowy mess left behind by the storm but a chance to have some unexpected fun as well.
“As soon as we knew it was a snow day, we had to come here,” said Gabe and Abel.
The two Bay City kids flocked to what they say is the best place to sled.
“That hill goes the fastest,” the pair said.
The pandemic has caused a lot to be canceled, but good old-fashioned sledding cannot get canceled.
“It’s just been a lot of fun with them today. They get to be outside, not really have to wear a mask if you’re not too close to anybody. Just good memories for snow days,” said Cristina Szczepanski.
In a way, it was a much-needed mental health break where kids could just be kids.
“It’s good to just take a little break from school and going sledding. Just like everybody else is,” Gabe and Abel said. “This is like the best snow to go down because it gets the best speed.”
Even with temperatures dipping into the single digits, that’s not stopping kids from sliding down the hill.
