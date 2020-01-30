Marcus Williams dedicated a song to his friend, 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, the Swartz Creek man murdered in December.
"I still don't know how to feel,” Grace Bacon, Kevin’s grandmother said. “There are times where I’m just so angry I could lash out at anything or anybody. There are other times I’m sad. Other times I’m just numb."
But tonight wasn't meant for grief but love, music and memories. A celebration of Kevin’s life at U of M Flint's Gender and Sexuality Center. Kevin was a peer educator there, helping students since 2018.
"He was very accepting of peoples' differences,” Williams said. “He was very open to meeting new people and just very friendly."
“Kevin left behind a whole group of people that loved him and he them loved in return," Grace said.
In honor of Kevin, the students here at the Gender and Sexuality Center designed a little build-a-bear here and dressed him up.
It even included a little purse to represent the peer educator who was always himself.
"Just the way he walked around campus, he had fearlessness,” Williams said. “He had pink hair and nails painted. He wore a purple purse and just walked around. Didn't let what anybody thought affect him."
Everyone had a chance to remember the good times, the laughs, the smiles and some say it helped.
"It's relieving to me, because it's kind of allowed everybody to come together and talk about it," Williams said.
