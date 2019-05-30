Students at Flint River GREEN Summit
Students in 6th through 12th grades at 21 schools across Saginaw, Genesee, and Lapeer counties have been getting their hands dirty.

The students have been out testing the water quality in their local streams and the Flint River.

They gathered at Kettering University in Flint Thursday to present the data they have collected.

It's part of the Flint River Watershed Coalition’s Flint River GREEN program.  

The learning program helps students determine the health of their local stream and research any potential problems. Many of them explored solutions through community action.

The capstone of the Flint River GREEN program is the Student Summit, held each year in May. 

