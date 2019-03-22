Dozens of teams from Mid-Michigan are competing in the First Robotics Competition at Midland Dow High School on March 22-23.
David Watkins, Midland Dow High School sophomore, said that he thinks robotics is one of the most important programs out there.
“You see that there’s so many up and coming engineers from it,” Watkins said.
Students from different schools are going head to head to see who’s hand-built robot is the best.
Amelia Mylvaganam, Midland Dow High School senior, said that she’s been into robotics since her freshman year. She said that she’s learning skills that will transfer over into her college studies, both in math and in film.
“It’s really cool and I think it’s one of the most concentrated places of innovations I’ve ever been in,” Mylvaganam said. “First really encourages both sides, so our arts and also stem.”
Watkins said that it’s the kind of program that breaks down some stereotypes.
“You think nerds work on robots but then you come to this thing and you go woah I see some guy that’s like that starting quarterback on the football team,” Watkins said.
Playoffs are happening at the high school on March 23 at 2 p.m.
