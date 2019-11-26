One Mid-Michigan school got into the competitive spirit to raise money for a good cause.
“It’s really just fun for all the grades to just come around and just get together and scoot around and all that,” said Lauren Bielby, sophomore at Swan Valley High School.
Runners, joggers and even people on scooters took over the hallways of the high school for their annual “Amazing Race” on Tuesday.
Students said it’s a competition between each grade to rush around and collect money for their class.
“It’s really fun. A lot of people are scared to run the hallways, but it turns out to be a lot of fun when you get to just sprint to every classroom,” said Hailey Grover, senior.
It’s a very active event and students said it’s a unique way to give back to families in need this holiday season.
In fact, 100 percent of the donations are given to Swan Valley’s Adopt-a-Family program.
“This year we’ve adopted 30 families just from our high school,” said Christine Luplow, high school counselor.
Luplow said this was the seventh annual “Amazing Race” and she couldn’t be prouder of her students.
“Just show the community how we appreciate what they do for us. And therefore, this is our way to be able to give back at the holiday season,” Luplow said.
