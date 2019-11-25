Some Mid-Michigan educators are dumping the devices for an old school experience.
A local middle school is evaluating the power of powering down their devices for the day.
"Where kids could come out from behind the screens, focus on interactions with one another and the adult in the classroom," said Dan Ferguson, Principal at Lake Fenton Middle School.
Students at this Mid-Michigan school went screenless for a day. No devices or Chromebooks allowed.
"One word that I would capture this day it was balance,” Ferguson said. “What is the best balance for kids, socially, emotionally, academically.”
He says students use their school-issued Chromebooks in almost every class.
Last week on what the school called Throwback Thursday, the teachers came up with activities that unplugged kids from those devices.
He says it was an effort was to highlight the number of hours students spend in front of screen.
"A lot of research said if they’re using a lot of time particularly with recreational screen time there could be a correlation between their peer relationship, self-concept, anxiety or stress related issues," Ferguson said.
He cited a study that suggests excessive screen time of more than seven hours on average per day,
may negatively impact them emotionally and academically and with their face-to face activities and communications.
So, this day was a way to give students a break from the computer.
Ferguson says there could be more screenless days in the future at Lake Fenton.
"We will probably have another one in February according to our staff because it won’t be at the end of a grade marking."
He says they are still evaluating the day and adds that it took many students and teachers time to adjust but overall, he thinks it had positive results.
"I hope they gain a better awareness of who each other are and a sense of community in our building," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.